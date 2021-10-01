Greater Vancouver mall evacuated amid unconfirmed reports of gunshots and pipe bomb

Metrotown Station is closed and Skytrain passengers are being redirected

RCMP are on scene after unconfirmed reports of shots fired at Burnaby’s Metrotown mall.

Metrotown mall has been evacuated and RCMP are searching the mall. There are no known injuries.

In an unrelated incident, Metro Vancouver Transit Police have Metrotown Station due to unconfirmed reports of a pipe bomb. TransLink said in a tweet that trains will not be stopping at Metrotown station and the Metrotown bus loop is closed.

The public is asked to avoid the area until further notice.

Burnaby RCMP say there is no evidence of an active threat and it’s unclear if the two investigations are related.

