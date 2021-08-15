Greater Victoria air quality statement and heat warnings ended

As the smoke began to clear from South Island skies Sunday morning, Environment Canada ended the air quality statement for Greater Victoria.

The province’s heat warning for the region has also been lifted as temperatures dropped to 20 C at the Victoria International Airport. There’s even a 30 per cent chance of showers for Monday.

There are still 268 wild fires burning in the province – 133 classified as out of control.

