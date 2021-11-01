Greater Victoria Board of Education charts course for 2022-23 budget

Meetings of new advisory committee; discussions with First Nations, students, parents planned

The Greater Victoria School District board of education has agreed to the budget process that will lead up to approval of the 2022-23 document next April. (Black Press Media file photo)

As it moves through the process for the 2022-23 budget, the Greater Victoria School District board of education plans to stay committed to collaborative decision-making.

At Monday night’s board meeting (Oct. 25), SD61 trustees approved the months-long process, which begins officially Nov. 15 with the first meeting of the new budget advisory committee and is scheduled to wind up with approval of the budget April 7.

The new committee will include all SD61 trustees and senior staff, plus representatives from the Canadian Union of Public Employees, Greater Victoria Teachers’ Association, Victoria Principals and Vice Principals Association, Allied Specialist Association and Victoria Parent Advisory Council.

Trustees also committed to a budget that is “culturally respectful and responsive to the needs of Indigenous peoples,” and confirmed that the Four Houses and the Indigenous Education departments would be included in the budget process.

ALSO READ: New Greater Victoria School District board chair promises better Indigenous engagement

Besides regular advisory committee meetings, the district will host a talking table event Nov. 18 for rightsholders and stakeholders, a student symposium/student-led forum on Nov. 25 and a public town hall next March. A public feedback period is slated for March 10 to 18, 2022, ahead of final board discussions.

The intent of the process is to allow discourse among students, staff, administrators, First Nations, parents and guardians and other members of the public, the board stated.

“Students are at the centre of everything we do in the Greater Victoria School District,” board chair Ann Whiteaker said in a release.

“As we develop the budget for the upcoming school year, it is important that we align resources to set all students up for success, and to support each student in reaching their greatest potential and future opportunities. We must recognize that all learners are unique and have varying needs.”

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

EducationGreater Victoriasd61