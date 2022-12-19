Much of the Island can expect snow overnight, starting late Monday (Dec. 18) according to Environment Canada. (Environment Canada map)

Greater Victoria could see 20 cm of snow overnight

Incoming system expected to dump snow across Vancouver Island, Lower Mainland

With an Arctic front chilling the air, Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for most of Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland early Monday (Dec. 18)

Snowfall of 10 to 15 cm is forecast starting tonight, with up to 20 cm possible for Victoria, according to Environment Canada.

A low pressure system is expected to land in Washington State late Monday evening and could brush through the southern part of British Columbia giving another round of snow. Due to outflow winds, heavier snow is expected for Victoria, Malahat Highway, Southern Gulf Islands, Lake Cowichan, Port Renfrew, and East Vancouver Island from Duncan to Fanny Bay. Snow will taper off late Tuesday morning on Vancouver Island and Tuesday afternoon on the mainland.

Snow is expected to be heavy at times Tuesday, with potential for blowing snow ending early in the afternoon then cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries.

Tuesday’s forecast in Greater Victoria calls for 10 cm of snow with winds gusting to 40 creating a wind chill of -10 C. Overnight will remain cloudy with flurries and -10 C.

READ ALSO: Snow settling down on Saanich Peninsula with more in the forecast for Greater Victoria

 

Weather

 

