Saanich police are looking to identify a suspect after someone swiped mail from a mailbox on Christmas Avenue. (Courtesy Crime Stoppers)

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers seeks tips on alleged porch pirate

Crime Stoppers also remind residents to be wary, bring in mail promptly to avoid porch pirates

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers hope to help Saanich police catch a grinch by releasing images of a suspect online.

The organization took to social media, posting a series of images captured by a doorbell camera of someone police believe swiped mail from a box on Christmas Avenue. The pictures show what appears to be a man with close-cropped head and facial hair.

Crime Stoppers asks anyone with information to report anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at www.victoriacrimestoppers.ca.

They also took the opportunity to remind residents with the gifting holiday approaching and potentially more parcels being delivered, to collect your mail as soon as possible to avoid being a victim to porch pirates.

Saanich Police Department

