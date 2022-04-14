Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of April 12

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of April 12, 2022.

Alemayehu Townsend is wanted for extortion, forcible imprisonment, assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon and possession with the purpose of trafficking. Townsend is described as an 18-year-old man, 5’5”, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Catherine Marie Pocetti is wanted for theft under $5,000 and possession of a stolen credit card. Pocetti is described as a 40-year-old woman, 5’5”, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Christopher Corey Wilson is wanted for possession of stolen property and possession of a controlled substance. Wilson is described as a 36-year-old man, 5’8”, 179 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes.

Kenneth Christopher Labounty is wanted for unlawfully being in a dwelling and review of sentence. Labounty is described as a 37-year-old man, 6’1”, 205 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Paul George Simeao is wanted for breach of probation. Simeao is described as a 40-year-old man, 5’11”, 210 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Rhettley Shane Dahl is wanted for two counts of failing to comply with conditions. Dahl is described as a 44-year-old man, 5’10”, 195 pounds, with brown hair and grey eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

