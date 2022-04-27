Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of April 26

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of April 26, 2022.

Alemayehu Townsend is wanted for extortion, forcible imprisonment, assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon and possession with the purpose of trafficking. Townsend is described as an 18-year-old male, 5’5”, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Bryan Joseph Oonk is wanted for assault causing bodily harm, uttering threats and failing to appear. Oonk is described as a 36-year-old male, 6’1”, 190 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

David James Hodgkinson is wanted for break and enter, possession of break and enter tools, failing to comply and breach of conditions. Hodgkinson is described as a 33-year-old male, 5’6”, 140 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Catherine Marie Pocetti is wanted for theft under $5,000 and possession of a stolen credit card. Pocetti is described as a 40-year-old female, 5’5”, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Timothy Scott Leblanc is wanted for three counts of breaching a community service order. Leblanc is described as a 46-year-old male, 6’6”, 220 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Rhettley Shane Dahl is wanted for two counts of failing to comply with conditions. Dahl is described as a 44-year-old male, 5’10”, 195 pounds, with brown hair and grey eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

