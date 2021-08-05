Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Aug. 3

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Aug. 3, 2021.

Brandon James Seguin is wanted for assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon. Seguin is described as a 26-year-old male, 5’6”, 210 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Preston Pointe Munro Deveny is wanted for criminal harassment. Deveny is described as a 37-year-old male, 6’, 201 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Andrew Anthony Charles is wanted for possession of stolen property and two counts of possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking. Charles is described as a 37-year-old male, 5’10”, 221 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Jessica Lauren James is wanted for possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of possession of stolen property and two counts of failure to appear. James is described as a 40-year-old female, 5’5”, 155 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes.

Jeffrey Raymond Adam Ripley is wanted for two counts of impaired driving. Ripley is described as a 42-year-old male, 6’3”, 201 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

James Lee William Fraser is wanted for failing to comply with probation. Fraser is described as a 26-year-old male, 5’10”, 170 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

