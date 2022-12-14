Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Dec. 13

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Dec. 13, 2022.

Christopher Lawrence Williams is wanted for assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm. Williams is described as 54-year-old male, 6’, 221 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Brandon James Seguin is wanted for assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon. Seguin is described as a 27-year-old male, 5’6”, 212 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Jason Edward Dixon is wanted for assault, two counts of breach of probation and failing to attend. Dixon is described as a 23-year-old male, 5’8”, 126 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Mary Margaret Kyle is wanted for assault. Kyle is described as a 39-year-old female, 5’7”, 119 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

John Hamilton Buchanan is wanted for three counts of driving while disqualified. Buchanan is described as a 42-year-old male, 6’, 170 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Brandon Lee Cook is wanted for breach of probation and failing to comply. Cook is described as a 27-year-old male, 5’11”, 155 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

