Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Feb. 14

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Feb. 14, 2023.

Jeremy Lew Blunden is wanted for possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, four counts of fraud, obstructing a peace officer, four counts of breach of undertaking and breach of a release order. Blunden is described as a 44-year-old male, 5’11”, 144 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Jason Mark McGraw is wanted for possession of a firearm while prohibited. McGraw is described as a 41-year-old male, 5’6”, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Mary Margaret Kyle is wanted for assault. Kyle is described as a 39-year-old female, 5’7”, 119 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Chantal Maria Forget is wanted for two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Forget is described as a 39-year-old female, 5’10”, 166 pounds, with blond hair and hazel eyes.

Alexander Thomas Douglas is wanted for three counts of mischief under $5,000. Douglas is described as a 34-year-old male, 5’11”, 170 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Kyle David Daniels is wanted for driving while prohibited. Daniels is described as a 30-year-old male, 5’10”, 220 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

crime

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
No charges for Vancouver cops accused of obstructing probe into fellow officer
Next story
Province pledges one-time grants totalling $1B for B.C. cities, regional districts

Just Posted

(Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria police seek downtown assault suspect who left victim with ‘significant injuries’

The wooden sign at Thetis Lake Regional Park. (Courtesy of CRD)
CRD reconsidering parks entrance sign strategy after Thetis Lake backlash

Victoria police are looking for missing 73-year-old Gary Davis. (Courtesy of VicPD)
MISSING: 73-year-old with medical condition last seen in Victoria

The Chemainus 49th Parallel Grocery store location. (Don Bodger/Black Press Media)
49th Parallel Grocery acquired by Country Grocer

Pop-up banner image