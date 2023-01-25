Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Jan. 24

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Jan. 24, 2023.

Matthew Edward Pearson is wanted for assault with a weapon, pointing a firearm and three counts of breach of recognizance. Pearson is described as a 58-year-old male, 5’10”, 180 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes.

Jason Mark McGraw is wanted for possession of a firearm while prohibited. McGraw is described as a 41-year-old male, 5’6”, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Ryan Patrick Kinsella is wanted for assault and two counts of mischief. Kinsella is described as a 38-year-old male, 6’1”, 177 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Alexander Thomas Douglas is wanted for three counts of mischief under $5,000. Douglas is described as a 34-year-old male, 5’11”, 170 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Chantal Maria Forget is wanted for two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Forget is described as a 39-year-old female, 5’10”, 166 pounds, with blond hair and hazel eyes.

Kyle David Daniels is wanted for driving while prohibited. Daniels is described as a 30-year-old male, 5’10”, 220 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

 

