Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of June 26

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of June 26, 2022.

Jeffrey William Frost is wanted for three counts of break and enter, possession of property obtained by crime and driving while prohibited. Frost is described as a 38-year-old male, 6’4”, 170 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Christopher Forsyth Erskine is wanted for mischief under $5,000 and two counts of breach of probation. Erskine is described as a 40-year-old male, 5’9”, 170 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Jack Robert Chisholm is wanted for breach of a release order and obstructing a peace officer. Chisholm is described as a 23-year-old male, 5’8”, 161 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Trevor Dwayne Seip is wanted for theft under $5,000, fraud under $5,000 and driving while prohibited. Seip is described as a 48-year-old male, 6’4”, 264 pounds, with grey hair and blue eyes.

Catherine Marie Amelie Pocetti is wanted for theft under $5,000, use of a stolen credit card and a warrant for review of sentence. Pocetti is described as a 40-year-old female, 5’5”, 148 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Thomas Richard Cudworth is wanted for three counts of breach of a release order. Cudworth is described as a 33-year-old male, 5’11”, 175 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

 

