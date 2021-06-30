Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of June 29

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of June 29, 2021.

Yin Yeung Derek Chan is wanted for voyeurism and unlawfully observe/record. Chan is described as a 34-year-old male, 5’5”, 122 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Colton William Lewis Mecham is wanted for possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. Mecham is described as a 25-year-old male, 6’4”, 166 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Andrew Anthony Charles is wanted for possession of stolen property and two counts of possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking. Charles is described as a 37-year-old male, 5’10”, 221 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Preston Pointe Munro Deveny is wanted for criminal harassment. Deveny is described as a 37-year-old male, 6’0”, 201 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Daniel Roger Varette is wanted for break and enter with intent, breach of probation and failing to comply with an order. Varette is described as a 47-year-old male, 5’9”, 155 pounds, with black hair and blue eyes.

Christopher Lawrence Williams is wanted for driving while suspended. Williams is described as a 53-year-old male, 6’, 221 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

