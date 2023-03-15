Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of March 14

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of March 14, 2023.

Kathleen Susan Smith is wanted for two counts of theft under $5,000, possession of identity documents, four counts of failing to comply and breach of an undertaking. Smith is described as a 32-year-old female, 5’3”, 201 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Collin Richard Spires is wanted for uttering threats, causing a disturbance and mischief. Spires is described as a 51-year-old male, 5’7”, 161 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Kyle David Daniels is wanted for driving while prohibited. Daniels is described as a 30-year-old male, 5’10”, 220 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Jason Edward Dixon is wanted for assault, two counts of breach of probation and failing to attend. Dixon is described as a 23-year-old male, 5’8”, 126 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Jason Mark McGraw is wanted for possession of a firearm while prohibited. McGraw is described as a 41-year-old male, 5’6”, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Janice Elaine Parisien is wanted for breach of probation. Parisien is described as a 45-year-old female, 5’1”, 125 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

 

crime

