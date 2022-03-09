Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of March 8

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of March 8, 2022.

Spencer Guerard Hamilton is wanted for assault. Hamilton is described as a 35-year-old male, 6’3”, 190 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Aaron Patrick James Switzer is wanted for two counts of theft under $5,000 and mischief under $5,000. Switzer is described as a 49-year-old male, 6’1”, 150 pounds, with auburn hair and blue eyes.

Bryan Joseph Oonk is wanted for assault causing bodily harm, uttering threats and failing to appear. Oonk is described as a 36-year-old male, 6’1”, 190 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Joey Benoit-Fiorita is wanted for break and enter with intent, uttering threats and possession of break-in instruments. Benoit-Fiorita is described as a 31-year-old male, 6’4”, 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Gillian Arthura MacNeill is wanted for assault causing bodily harm. MacNeill is described as a 36-year-old female, 5’2”, 130 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes.

Alexander James Snow is wanted for breach of probation. Snow is described as a 35-year-old male, 6’, 155 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

