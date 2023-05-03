Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of May 2

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of May 2, 2023.

John Christopher Masters is wanted for assault and failing to attend. Masters is described as a 54-year-old male, 6’1”, 234 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Mary Margaret Kyle is wanted for assault. Kyle is described as a 39-year-old female, 5’7”, 119 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Kathleen Susan Smith is wanted for two counts of theft under $5,000, possession of identity documents, four counts of failing to comply and breach of undertaking. Smith is described as a 32-year-old female, 5’3”, 201 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Brandon Tyler Jackson is wanted for entering a house without an excuse and three counts of breach of probation. Jackson is described as a 29-year-old male, 5’10”, 180 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Chantal Maria Forget is wanted for two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Forget is described as a 39-year-old female, 5’10”, 166 pounds, with blond hair and hazel eyes.

Yin Yeung Derek Chan is wanted for two counts of breach of probation. Chan is described as a 36-year-old male, 5’5”, 125 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.

