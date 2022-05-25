Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of May 24

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of May 24, 2022.

Keith Alexander Thomas is wanted for assault. Thomas is described as a 29-year-old male, 5’5”, 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Troy Martin is wanted for impaired operation of a vehicle. Martin is described as a 38-year-old male, 6’1”, 161 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Michael Austin Schmidt is wanted for four counts of use of a forged document, fraud, breach of a release order and being unlawfully at large. Schmidt is described as a 33-year-old male, 5’10”, 161 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Alexander James Snow is wanted for breach of probation. Snow is described as a 35-year-old male, 6’, 155 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Timothy Scott Leblanc is wanted for three counts of breach of a community service order. Leblanc is described as a 46-year-old male, 6’6”, 220 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Paul George Simeao is wanted for breach of probation. Simeao is described as a 40-year-old male, 5’11”, 210 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.