Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of May 4

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of May 4, 2021.

Shane Jonathan McCausland is wanted for theft, possession of an imitation firearm and uttering threats. McCausland is described as a 36-year-old male, 5’9”, 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Jessica Lauren James is wanted for possession of stolen property, possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking, breach of recognizance and failure to appear. James is described as a 40-year-old female, 5’5”, 155 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes.

Andrew Robert Swanson is wanted for assault by choking and failure to comply with an order. Swanson is described as a 47-year-old male, 5’8”, 180 pounds, with black hair and green eyes.

Dylan John Driscoll is wanted for assault, causing a disturbance and uttering threats. Driscoll is described as a 34-year-old male, 6’2”, 170 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Samantha Ellen Fink is wanted for failing to comply with probation. Fink is described as a 28-year-old female, 5’4”, 126 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes.

Tyrae Dante Fownes is wanted for failing to comply with an order. Fownes is described as a 25-year-old male, 5’10”, 141 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.