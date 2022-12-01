Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 29

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Nov. 29, 2022.

Christopher Forsyth Erskine is wanted for forcible entry, criminal harassment, mischief under $5,000, breach of a release order and three counts of breach of probation. Erskine is described as a 40-year-old male, 5’9”, 170 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Jeremy Lew Blunden is wanted for four counts of fraud, possession of stolen property, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, obstructing a peace officer and four counts of breach of undertaking. Blunden is described as a 44-year-old male, 5’11”, 144 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Mary Margaret Kyle is wanted for assault. Kyle is described as a 39-year-old female, 5’7”, 119 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Catherine Marie Amelie Pocetti is wanted for theft under $5,000, possession and use of a stolen credit card and a warrant for review of sentence. Pocetti is described as a 40-year-old female, 5’5”, 148 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Michael Allan Lund is wanted on a Canadawide warrant for breach of parole. Lund is described as a 47-year-old male, 6’1”, 175 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

James Harold Allin is wanted on a Canadawide warrant for breach of parole. Allin is described as a 52-year-old male, 5’8”, 212 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

