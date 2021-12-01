Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 30

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Nov. 30, 2021.

Joey Benoit-Fiorita is wanted for break and enter with intent, possession of break-in instruments and uttering threats. Benoit-Fiorita is described as a 31-year-old male, 6’4”, 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Aaron Switzer is wanted for theft, mischief and illegal possession of a firearm. Switzer is described as a 48-year-old male, 6’1”, 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Michael Shawn Sinclair is wanted for assault causing bodily harm. Sinclair is described as a 53-year-old male, 5’11”, 205 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Ryan Andrew Fletcher is wanted on a Canadawide warrant for breach of parole. Fletcher is described as a 34-year-old male, 5’6”, 166 pounds, with black hair and blue eyes.

Jessica Lauren James is wanted for possession of stolen property, possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of failing to appear and breach of recognizance. James is described as a 40-year-old female, 5’5”, 155 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes.

Shaun Paul James Hebert is wanted for two counts of theft under $5,000, possession of stolen property, flight from police, possession of property obtained by crime, break and enter with intent and driving while prohibited. Hebert is described as a 44-year-old male, 5’9’’, 150 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

