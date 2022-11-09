Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 8

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Nov. 8, 2022.

Sheldon Lee Gulbrandsen is wanted for robbery, assault with a weapon, theft under $5,000, obstructing a peace officer and possession of counterfeit money. Gulbrandsen is described as a 39-year-old male, 6’, 150 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

Dylan John Driscoll is wanted for two counts of uttering threats, criminal harassment, causing a disturbance, mischief under $5,000 and assault. Driscoll is described as a 36-year-old male, 6’2”, 170 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Nikolas Antonio Barajasic is wanted for theft under $5,000 and breach of recognizance. Barajasic is described as a 24-year-old male, 5’10”, 311 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Harish Singh is wanted for breach of probation. Singh is described as a 45-year-old male, 5’6”, 141 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Jordan Clifford Thornton is wanted on two counts of failing to comply. Thornton is described as a 45-year-old male, 6’5”, 190 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Michael Allan Lund is wanted on a Canadawide warrant for breach of parole. Lund is described as a 47-year-old male, 6’1”, 175 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

