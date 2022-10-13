Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Oct. 11

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Oct. 11, 2022.

Noah Michael Douglas Stinson is wanted for identity theft, obstructing a peace officer, driving while prohibited and failing to appear. Stinson is described as a 24-year-old male, 6’, 219 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Jeremy Lew Blunden is wanted for four counts of fraud, possession of stolen property, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, obstructing a peace officer and four counts of breach of undertaking. Blunden is described as a 44-year-old male, 5’11”, 144 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.

Jason Edward Dixon is wanted for assault and breach of probation. Dixon is described as a 23-year-old male, 5’8”, 126 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Mary Margaret Kyle is wanted for assault. Kyle is described as a 39-year-old female, 5’7”, 119 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.

Shawn Adam Sevigny is wanted for two counts of failing to comply with a release order. Sevigny is described as a 37-year-old male, 6’1”, 181 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Yin Yeung Chan is wanted for breach of probation. Chan is described as a 35-year-old male, 5’5”, 122 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

