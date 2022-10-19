Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Oct. 18

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Oct. 18, 2022.

Sheldon Lee Gulbrandsen is wanted for robbery, assault with a weapon, obstructing a peace officer and possession of counterfeit money. Gulbrandsen is described as a 39-year-old male, 6’, 150 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Noah Michael Douglas Stinson is wanted for identity theft, obstructing a peace officer, driving while prohibited and failing to appear. Stinson is described as a 24-year-old male, 6’, 219 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Mary Margaret Kyle is wanted for assault. Kyle is described as a 39-year-old female, 5’7”, 119 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Michael Allan Lund is wanted on a Canadawide warrant for breach of parole. Lund is described as a 47-year-old male, 6’1”, 175 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Reinder Schuitema is wanted for review of sentence. Schuitema is described as a 39-year-old male, 6’, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Jordan Clifford Thornton is wanted for two counts of failing to comply. Thornton is described as a 45-year-old male, 6’5”, 190 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

