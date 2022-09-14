Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Sept. 13

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Sept. 13, 2022.

Jack Robert Chisholm is wanted for theft over $5,000, possession of stolen property, obstructing a peace officer, two counts of breach of a release order and breach of probation. Chisholm is described as a 23-year-old male, 5’8”, 161 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Michael Allan Lund is wanted on a Canadawide warrant for breach of a release order. Lund is described as a 47-year-old male, 6’1”, 175 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Brandon Lee Cook is wanted for breach of probation and failing to comply. Cook is described as a 27-year-old male, 5’11”, 155 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Joshua Louis Planes is wanted for breach of a release order. Planes is described as a 32-year-old male, 5’7”, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Shawn Adam Sevigny is wanted for two counts of failing to comply with a release order. Sevigny is described as a 37-year-old male, 6’1”, 181 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Jonathan Leroux is wanted for breach of a release order. Leroux is described as a 39-year-old male, 5’7”, 161 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

crime

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Hops harvested from tiny farm near Chilliwack behind the taste of Molson Coors beer
Next story
B.C. local governments face ‘unprecedented issues’, ‘extreme toxicity in public life’

Just Posted

2022 Greater Victoria 55+ BC Games organizing committee chair Michael O’Connor smiles at Berwick Royal Oak residents looking down on the torch relay and cauldron lighting ceremony. (Black Press Media file photo)
Spend a night on the town with 55+ BC Games participants, supporters

Union of British Columbia Municipalities president Coun. Laurey-Anne Roodenburg of Quesnel (right) in a question-and-answer session with Coun. Jen Ford of Whistler says municipalities face a set of “massive, complex and in so many cases unprecedented” issues that require systemic changes. (Photo courtesy of Union of British Columbia Municipalities)
B.C. local governments face ‘unprecedented issues’, ‘extreme toxicity in public life’

Oak Bay council will consider third reading and adoption of the bylaw changes to allow secondary suites in the community. (Black Press Media file photo)
Secondary suites bylaw nears the finish line in Oak Bay

Local MLA Adam Olsen said the provincial government should take the concerns of municipal officials seriously even if British Columbians are electing new councils next month. (Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. government needs to be listening to municipal delegates at UBCM convention, says Olsen