Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Sept. 7

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Sept. 7, 2021.

Shaun Paul James Hebert is wanted for flight from police, possession of stolen property, two counts of theft under $5,000, break and enter with intent and driving while prohibited. Hebert is described as a 44-year-old male, 5’9”, 205 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

David James Hodgkinson is wanted for break and enter, possession of break and enter tools, failing to comply and breach of conditions. Hodgkinson is described as a 33-year-old male, 5’6”, 140 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Muhammad Ahmed is wanted for assault and two counts of committing an indecent act in public. Ahmed is described as a 28-year-old male, 5’11”, 161 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Preston Pointe Munro Deveny is wanted for criminal harassment. Deveny is described as a 37-year-old male, 6’, 201 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Jeffrey Raymond Adam Ripley is wanted for two counts of impaired driving. Ripley is described as a 42-year-old male, 6’3”, 201 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Paul George Simeao is wanted for breach of probation. Simeao is described as a 39-year-old male, 5’11”, 210 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

