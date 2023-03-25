Greater Victoria food truck wars heat up with these bannock burgers and tacos

This food truck takes casual food to an entirely different level

The subject of food trucks and their status in the dining world used to be a divisive one – with snobs dismissing their potential.

That, of course, has radically changed over the years as chefs have taken their casual menus to an entirely different level. Their status and the respect for their food have grown to the point where the Food Network has entire TV shows dedicated to them.

In Metro Vancouver, there are even food truck festivals in which the food is the main draw.

In Greater Victoria, the food truck scene continues to grow, with more and more options found at special events and in permanent locations.

But the best of them just might be found at 1502 Admirals Rd. That’s where you’ll find the Songhees Food Truck its stellar menu that is heavily influenced by Indigenous cultural tradition.

“Rooted in the Songhees Nation’s deep history in Victoria and the surrounding region, our food truck offers a modern take on Songhees cultural tradition,” reads a post on the food truck’s website. “Critically-acclaimed Victoria local, Chef David Roger, in collaboration with community members from Songhees Nation, offer a vast menu with fresh local ingredients that authentically incorporate the craft and care of food preparation embodied by the Songhees. An extension of the Songhees Nation, the food truck is an accessible touchpoint in South Vancouver Island where you can experience an important piece of our culture and community.”

This reporter came because people kept talking about the bannock tacos, but that’s more of an item that is featured as a daily special.

But there is still plenty of delicious bannock to be found on the menu as it’s part of most of the featured dishes, such as the burgers and sandwiches – or you can just order pieces separately.

I went with the wild salmon and clam chowder that came with a piece of bannock for dipping. It was quite simply the best chowder I’ve eaten since I moved to Vancouver Island. The bannock just added something special to the experience.

Then I moved on to the bison burger, which has bannock instead of a white bun. The star is the bison patty. Bison can be tricky to cook because it’s a lean meat and can be dry, but this patty was so thick and juicy, especially since it’s topped with melted Swiss cheese to go along with the grainy mustard and flavourful greens.

Other items on the menu include a salmon burger, fish and chips, bison sausage, poutine and truffle fries.

One day I hope to try the bannock nachos, but until then, I’ll be coming back for that bison burger.

