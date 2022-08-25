Work on repairs to the Broughton Street Pier is scheduled to start in late October. (Courtesy Greater Victoria Harbour Authority)

Work on repairs to the Broughton Street Pier is scheduled to start in late October. (Courtesy Greater Victoria Harbour Authority)

Greater Victoria Harbour Authority readies for Broughton Street Pier repairs

Work is expected to start in October and last until March 2023

Repairs to the Broughton Street Pier and walkway are set to get started in late October, with the Greater Victoria Harbour Authority (GVHA) warning it anticipates the work will result in periodic disruptions in the area.

The repair work is expected to include replacing original wood piles, mechanical and electrical repairs, and other structural repair work, according to a release from GVHA, with work expected to be complete by March 2023.

GVHA has contracted Salish Seas Industrial Services for construction management and Herold Engineering Limited to lead engineering design for the repairs, which are being funded through docking fees charged to visiting cruise ships.

“The Broughton Street Pier facility is an important feature of Victoria’s working harbour. It hosts approximately 250,000 visitors annually, including Greater Victoria residents, tourists and moorage guests. The Broughton Street Pier symbolizes the live-work-play harbour that GVHA pro-actively supports,” said Ian Robertson, CEO of GVHA.

The pier is located at the foot of Broughton Street near Red Fish Blue Fish. Victoria Harbour Ferry pick-up and drop-off will be moved to Hyack Terminal during the repair period.

