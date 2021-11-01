Victoria MP Laurel Collins resumes her roles as the NDP’s environment and climate change critic when Parliament resumes in Ottawa this month. Other returning local NDP MPs will continue in some roles and add other responsibilities this time around. (Courtesy Laurel Collins campaign)

Victoria MP Laurel Collins resumes her roles as the NDP’s environment and climate change critic when Parliament resumes in Ottawa this month. Other returning local NDP MPs will continue in some roles and add other responsibilities this time around. (Courtesy Laurel Collins campaign)

Greater Victoria NDP MPs return to Ottawa in similar critic roles, some new files

Next session of Parliament due to commence on Nov. 22

Greater Victoria’s NDP members of Parliament will be back in similar roles when they return to Ottawa in late November, but they’ll also have some new responsibilities.

Victoria MP Laurel Collins remains the New Democrats’ environment and climate change critic, a role she’s held since first elected in 2019.

“Looking forward to working with organizers across Canada for a just transition for workers, the right to a healthy environment and for environmental justice,” Collins said in a Friday tweet. “I’ll be pushing for bold, emergency action that matches the scale and urgency of the crisis.”

She will also take on a new file as deputy critic for families, children and social development.

Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke MP Randall Garrison will be the critic for 2SLGBTQI+ rights, as well as justice, and deputy critic for national defence. They’re familiar roles for him as he was critic for defence, justice and sexual orientation and gender identity when Parliament dissolved.

Returning with Garrison to tackle the justice front will be Alistair MacGregor, re-elected last month in the neighbouring riding of Cowichan-Malahat-Langford. MacGregor will continue as agriculture critic and deputy critic of justice. He’ll also take over the NDP’s public safety critic role from Jack Harris, a Newfoundland and Labrador MP who didn’t run in the recent election.

MacGregor tweeted that the public safety portfolio is a massive file to get up to speed on and that he’s honoured to return to the agriculture role.

Parliament resumes on Nov. 22.

Alistair MacGregor is looking forward to the start of the 44th Parliament on Nov. 22. He’ll continue as agriculture critic and deputy critic of justice and will add the public safety critic role to his duties. (Photo by Robert Martin)

Alistair MacGregor is looking forward to the start of the 44th Parliament on Nov. 22. He’ll continue as agriculture critic and deputy critic of justice and will add the public safety critic role to his duties. (Photo by Robert Martin)

