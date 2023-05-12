Russell Nursery co-owner Susan Tice is excited that more people are getting into gardening. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff)

Russell Nursery co-owner Susan Tice is excited that more people are getting into gardening. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff)

Greater Victoria nursery prepares for busy gardening season

May long weekend is usually the busiest of the year at Russell Nursery in North Saanich

Russell Nursery in North Saanich is preparing for its peak season.

“We had a steady start but it was a little bit slower because the weather was quite cool,” co-owner Laurel Rassenti said. “It’s really ramping up now that the spring weather seems to be here. It’s a busy time for gardeners to enjoy the plants but also to manage pests and weeds. It all kind of happens at the same time.”

Rassenti said customers have been eager to get their hands in the dirt this year.

“Everyone has been really keen to get going since early on,” she said. “We had people asking us for tomato starts when there was snow on the ground. That was far too early. Tomatoes like it when it’s really warm. People seem excited for the warm weather and to get their hanging baskets and get everything going so that they can enjoy their gardens.”

The May long weekend is traditionally the busiest weekend of the year at Russell Nursery.

“It’s when people have been told that it’s safe to plant out their tomatoes and annuals and really put their summer garden in,” Rassenti said. “I think for gardeners it’s a really exciting time. We’re already starting to see it. The Mother’s Day weekend is almost comparable so we are preparing for a busy weekend coming up.”

Rassenti said the plants are looking amazing at the nursery.

“Everything has really flushed out in the last week or so,” she added. “This time of year we have new plants coming in almost every day which is exciting for us. We have flower buds on the roses and everything is looking a lot fuller than it was a week or two ago.”

This year has been fairly similar to last year’s gardening season so far, according to Rassenti.

“We also had a long cool spring last year so it started a little later but then we had more people coming in over a shorter period of time.”

READ MORE: ‘Guerilla gardeners’ plant native species on UVic lawn but school quickly digs them up

@brendanmayer
brendan.mayer@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

gardeningSaanich Peninsula

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Woman dies after falling in creek in West Kelowna

Just Posted

Russell Nursery co-owner Susan Tice is excited that more people are getting into gardening. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff)
Greater Victoria nursery prepares for busy gardening season

The 12-and-a-half metre totem pole carved by about 160 inmates which stands outside the Vancouver Island Regional Corrections Centre in Saanich. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)
Totem pole carved by inmates dedicated at Wilkinson Road jail in Saanich

The annual Moose Hide Campaign march in Victoria on May 11 called for ending violence against women and children. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Grand march in Victoria renews call for ending violence against women, children

Brian Le Ilevre with his wife Michelle Le Ilevre. Brian has been stranded in Mexico for more than a month as his family searches for a way to bring him home to Langford. (Courtesy of Arielle Boivin)
Family desperate to bring Langford man home from Mexico

Pop-up banner image