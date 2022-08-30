Greater Victoria post-secondary schools will not require masks, COVID-19 vaccinations

Post-secondary schools in Greater Victoria are asking students, staff and visitors to stay vigilant but will not have masking or COVID-19 vaccination requirements in place to start the fall semester.
While it won’t be compulsory, the University of Victoria is encouraging its students to wear a mask in indoor public places, especially where people are in close proximity. Masks will need to be worn in some health-care settings on campus, such as the Student Wellness Centre.
The university is also encouraging those who are eligible to get a booster vaccine in the fall. Students, faculty and staff can also get free rapid tests at the Uvic bookstore and campus security services.
UVic and Camosun College are asking campus-goers to monitor their health daily and to stay home if they’re sick. Camosun said wearing a mask will be based on personal choice and in consideration of others.
Royal Roads University is encouraging people to wear a mask when in close proximity to others and said it will support those continuing to wear masks on campus.
None of the Greater Victoria post-secondary schools are currently requiring proof of vaccination.
The B.C. Centre for Disease Control said vaccination is the most effective way to reduce the risk of COVID-19 on campus and strongly encourages booster doses for eligible groups.
“Campuses have high vaccination rates and the risk of COVID-19 transmission in structured settings like classrooms is low,” the BCCDC says.
Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.