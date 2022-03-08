Greater Victoria School District invites input on budget options at March 10 meeting

The Greater Victoria School District board of trustees invotes the public to attend their March 10 budget meeting, happening from 6 to 8 p.m. at the district’s Uplands campus on Henderson Road. (Courtesy of Greater Victoria School District)

To gather input on proposed budget options for the upcoming 2022/23 school year, the Greater Victoria School District will host a public, in-person budget meeting on Thursday, March 10.

From 6 to 8 p.m., students, staff, parents and community partners to the school board will be invited to offer feedback on the upcoming budget after a presentation by interim superintendent Deb Whitten. The meeting happens at the district’s Uplands campus on Henderson Road. To register contact vhanley@sd61.bc.ca ahead of 4 p.m, March 9.

“Through respectful and meaningful dialogue, we hope to develop strategies and solutions that best serve our students,” board chair Ryan Painter said in a release. Challenges the board is facing include a $7-million deficit, financial pressures brought by inflation and the depletion of carry-forward credits.

READ ALSO: Greater Victoria School District defers land sale discussion two weeks

READ ALSO: UPDATE: Disparaging comments against staff led to suspension of Greater Victoria school trustees

During the 2021/22 school year, the board’s budget advisory committee has met regularly to review department budgets, roles and responsibilities and oversee the annual budget process. Their members include trustees, senior staff, the board’s director of Indigenous education, representatives of the Four Houses (Songhees and Esquimalt Nations, Urban Peoples’ House Indigenous advisory committee and Métis Nation of Greater Victoria), the Greater Victoria Teachers Association, Victoria Principals’ and Vice-Principals’ Association, CUPE Local 947, CUPE Local 382, Allied Specialists Association and the Victoria Confederation of Parent Advisory Councils.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

budgetGreater Victoria School District