Divyesh Nagarajan, third from the left, has founded the Be My Friend project to bring support and companionship to vulnerable youth and address North Saanich’s food security challenges. (Courtesy of Divyesh Nagarajan)

Divyesh Nagarajan, third from the left, has founded the Be My Friend project to bring support and companionship to vulnerable youth and address North Saanich’s food security challenges. (Courtesy of Divyesh Nagarajan)

Greater Victoria teen looks to connect vulnerable youth with a buddy, bolster food security

Be My Friend project was founded by St. Michaels University School student Divyesh Nagarajan

When Divyesh Nagarajan was growing up, he saw two of his friends, who both have autism, being bullied at school.

But as his friends were getting a hard time at school, Nagarajan recalls the joy and belonging they all felt once the three of them could get together and hangout.

The now Grade 12 St. Michaels University School student wants to ensure every kid gets to feel that, so Nagarajan has founded the Be My Friend project.

The project aims to do two things: bring support and companionship to vulnerable youth and address the region’s food security challenges.

“We often forget that problems like food security exist in our own backyard,” Nagarajan said.

The project is already helping increase access to food in the community as it recently delivered $7,500 worth of food gift cards to the Saanich School District, which will be doled out to families in need. The money was raised through donations from several local businesses in support of the project.

The next step will see the initiative partner with more local businesses, which will be able to “adopt” a school and help provide food for the kids in those communities for up to a year.

READ: 30-in-30: Saanich runner ready for her next marathon fundraiser

The project’s broader mission will focus on creating a “buddy program” for vulnerable youth, where high school students pair-up with others who could use a friend. Those interactions will be virtual for now, due to the pandemic, but will be in-person in the future.

Nagarajan said the program will focus on anyone needing some companionship, but will be focused on people who face additional challenges when it comes to making initial connections and friendships – such as students with special needs.

“People really underestimate the impact of just these little interactions,” the Gordon Head resident said.

Nagarajan said the initiative will have mutual benefits for vulnerable youth and their buddies.

“They can try to see what life is like for someone who may not make friendships as easily, and maybe that can be a learning experience for them.”

The project’s registered buddies are currently made up of Nagarajan and his close friends. He hopes to get more students – who are already expressing interest in the cause – involved once it has a sustainable plan for the future in place.

“Why not create something really meaningful that everybody can work together on and establish meaningful relationships with fellow peers,” he said.

Registered buddies will get service hours, but Nagarajan says it’s not about just checking another box in order to graduate, it’s about creating lasting, joyful and mutual connections.

“I’ve been trying to push for this project because it really makes a difference in people’s lives just by having an additional friend.”

READ: Saanich park advocates call for off-leash dog park, changes to leash restrictions

Do you have a story tip? Email: jake.romphf@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

jake.romphf@blackpress.ca

Saanich

Previous story
B.C. defence lawyers call foul as Crown counsel granted access to COVID-19 vaccines
Next story
Eby jabs back against Penticton mayor’s ad urging BC Premier to intervene in shelter dispute

Just Posted

Divyesh Nagarajan, third from the left, has founded the Be My Friend project to bring support and companionship to vulnerable youth and address North Saanich’s food security challenges. (Courtesy of Divyesh Nagarajan)
Greater Victoria teen looks to connect vulnerable youth with a buddy, bolster food security

Be My Friend project was founded by St. Michaels University School student Divyesh Nagarajan

On May 10, Saanich council unanimously approved a 2020 budget with a 5.76 per cent property tax increase. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
Saanich adopts 5.76% property tax hike for 2021

Budget includes $2.6 million to accelerate climate actions, active transportation targets

These are just a handful of Vancouver Island’s missing person cases. Clockwise from top left: Lisa Marie Young, Lindsey Nicholls, Micheal Dunahee, Jesokah Adkens, Belinda Cameron and Emma Fillipoff. (File photos courtesy of family members and police departments)
Gorge skull fragment could bring closure to one Greater Victoria missing person case

Skeletal remains found in Greater Victoria have not yet been identified

The City of Victoria is proposing a northern contraction from Haultain Street to Bay Street with a western contraction from Cook Street to Chambers Street for Fernwood. (Illustration/Google Maps)
Community association calls for input on Victoria boundary changes

City of Victoria proposes changes to neighbourhood borders

Patrick OLeary won $1 million in the March 24 draw of the Lotto 6/49. (BCLC image)
Sooke man cashes $1-million lottery ticket

The excavator operator had to look twice to confirm the win

B.C. Labour Minister Harry Bains in the B.C. legislature, May 13, 2019. (Hansard TV)
VIDEO: B.C. to provide 3 days of sick pay for COVID-19 absences

Province will support employers on cost, labour minister says

The protected two-way bike lanes on Harbour Road, linking the Galloping Goose Trail with the Johnson Street bridge. (Black Press Media file photo)
POLL: Do you agree with the City of Victoria’s direction on the expansion of bike lanes?

The City of Victoria is rolling along with plans to expand its… Continue reading

A nurse asks screening questions at an immunization appointment in Nanaimo earlier this year. (Shawn Wagar/Island Health photo)
Island Health appreciates nurses answering the call in challenging times

Health authority draws attention to National Nursing Week

BC Housing minister David Eby. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)
Eby jabs back against Penticton mayor’s ad urging BC Premier to intervene in shelter dispute

Eby writes that Penticton’s ‘serious’ social issues won’t improve under leadership of the mayor

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, April 29, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 rate creeps up again, 600 new cases Wednesday

One more death, 423 people in hospital with virus

B.C. Agriculture Minister Lana Popham takes questions in the B.C. legislature in 2017. (Hansard TV)
UPDATE: B.C. will fund another year of fresh fruit, vegetables, milk in schools

John Horgan government working on school meal program

Vancouver mayor-elect Kennedy Stewart addresses supporters in Vancouver on Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver mayor says there’s no time to redo details of drug decriminalization plan

Kennedy Stewart says a federal election could see the small window of opportunity close on the city’s bid for an exemption from criminal provisions on simple possession of small amounts of drugs

Premier Mike Horgan received his first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. (Facebook/John Horgan)
More than 50% of people eligible in B.C. have received 1st vaccine dose

‘We’ve made extraordinary progress together over the past few weeks,’ says Premier Horgan

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating the shooting of a Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation woman in the Ucluelet First Nation community of Hitacu on May 8. (Black Press Media file photo)
Indigenous woman shot by police was holding a replica gun, says Ucluelet First Nation

Woman has been identified as a member of the Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation

Most Read