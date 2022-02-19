Greater Victoria under wind warning Saturday

Greater Victoria is under a wind warning Saturday as Environment Canada predicts parts of the region could see winds as strong as 90 km/h. (News Staff Photo)

Greater Victoria is under a wind warning as Environment Canada warns Saturday afternoon is expected to bring winds as high as 90 km/h.

The weather agency said strong winds which may cause damage are expected to start in the late afternoon and continue through the evening.

Southwest winds of 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h are expected to shift west to 50 km/h gusting to 70 km/h or to 90 km/h in areas near the Juan de Fuca Strait.

By midnight, winds are expected to calm to 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h.

Throughout the day, skies are expected to remain mostly cloudy with a few showers beginning in the morning and ending around noon. The daytime high is expected to reach 10 C while the overnight low will hit 3 C.

Sunday is expected to bring a mix of sun and clouds with a 30 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon with a high of 8 C and an overnight low of zero.

Family Day Monday is expected to be sunny with a high of 6 C and a chilly low of -3 C.

