Greater Victoria’s first week of summer will be a scorcher

Warm, dry weather is expected to persist throughout the week in Greater Victoria, Environment Canada warned in a special weather statement Monday.

Daytime maximum temperatures will be five to 10 degrees above seasonal averages Monday and Tuesday before dipping down mid-week and jumping back up during the weekend.

The normal average high is 20 C with lows of 11 C for this time of year.

Armel Castellan, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, said he wouldn’t be surprised if they start issuing extreme heat warnings on Tuesday or Wednesday for the weekend. Friday, Saturday and Sunday temperatures are forecast to hit 27, 30 and 28 C, respectively.

With summer officially here, Castellan warned that the sun is close to its highest position in the sky and the UV index can be dangerous.

“Heat illness is a big thing. This is really proper heat, about as hot as it gets for the south coast,” Castellan said.

The weather statement is also in effect for the Sunshine Coast, East Vancouver Island, Inland Vancouver Island and Southern Gulf Islands.

