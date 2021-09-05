Travis Lee president of Tri-Eagle Development, stands amid the green rooftop on the Vancity building on Cedar Hill Cross Road in Saanich. His company has installed green roofs on three of its commercial buildings in Greater Victoria. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)

Travis Lee president of Tri-Eagle Development, stands amid the green rooftop on the Vancity building on Cedar Hill Cross Road in Saanich. His company has installed green roofs on three of its commercial buildings in Greater Victoria. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)

Green roof on Saanich’s Vancity helps reduce energy costs

Developer encourages District of Saanich to advocate for similar commercial treatments

The garden roof on top of Vancity in Saanich was built nearly 10 years ago and has accrued considerable cost and environmental benefits in that time.

Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes said this type of approach to addressing climate change is catching the attention of the financial world because of its capacity to reduce costs and restore lost vegetation. Haynes himself has a green roof on his single-family home.

Travis Lee is president of Tri-Eagle Development, which built the Vancity building on Cedar Hill Road. He said green roofs are a worthwhile long-term investment – they can see as much as a 50-per-cent energy cost savings compared to similar-sized buildings without the feature.

ALSO READ: Saanich mayor’s rooftop is home to an eco-friendly garden

“The green roof helps with stormwater management, adds opportunities for bees and other critters to thrive, and it allows for high energy performance,” Lee said.

With the District of Saanich working on climate change mitigation and increasing its carbon consciousness, commercial garden rooftops are a solution for other developers to consider, he added.

“These buildings require fewer resources from the municipality, an incentive for companies considering the investment,” Haynes said.

Do you have a story tip? Email: megan.atkinsbaker@saanichnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

DevelopersDistrict of Saanichgardening

Previous story
Police still searching for suspect who attempted to ram pedestrians in Victoria

Just Posted

Travis Lee president of Tri-Eagle Development, stands amid the green rooftop on the Vancity building on Cedar Hill Cross Road in Saanich. His company has installed green roofs on three of its commercial buildings in Greater Victoria. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
Green roof on Saanich’s Vancity helps reduce energy costs

Nick Loughton is running as Green Party of Canada in the Victoria riding. (Photo courtesy of Nick Loughton)
Victoria Green Party candidate Nick Loughton fed up with inaction on climate, housing

Beowulf, Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes’ dog, enjoys the water on their Prospect Lake property. The shoreline between the land and the water has been maintained in an effort to merge with nature. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
Mayor’s home serves as example of shoreline protection in Saanich

The Oak Bay marching band leads 2018 Tour de Rock riders into the Oak Bay High gym. (Black Press Media file photo)
Oak Bay High lathers up its first Cops for Cancer fundraiser of 2021