BC Wildfire Ground Crews (BC Wildfire Service)

Ground crews cannot access most ‘aggressive’ area of Nohomin Creek wildfire

The blaze grew 500 ha yesterday

The northwest corner of the Nohomin Creek wildfire has grown by around 500 hectares over the last day.

The fire is now expected to be 3,700ha in size.

As of the morning of Aug. 3, it is suspected to be human-caused and remains under investigation.

The growth is all contained in upslope regions within the Stein Valley Nlaka’pamux Heritage Park and is moving west away from any communities. In this area, the fire is burning on steep cliffs, and rocky terrain that ground crews cannot access.

Further growth is expected today, in the far northwest area of the wildfire.

Increased winds are forecast which may cause aggressive fire behaviour, potentially resulting in highly-visible smoke from surrounding communities.

There are 65 firefighters and ten helicopters working to manage the wildfire.

BC Wildfire Service ground crews are working through the hot and dry conditions to dig trenches, lay hose and put out hot spots. They have to take frequent breaks to manage heat exhaustion.

The Stein Valley Nlaka’pamux Heritage Park is closed due to the blaze.

There are evacuation alerts in place for the the Lytton First Nation and the Thompson Nicola Regional District.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2022bcwildfire

Previous story
B.C. wildfire season intensifies with 91 active blazes, 5 of note
Next story
$98-million collaborative post-secondary campus coming to Langford

Just Posted

Royal Roads University has purchased 798 Goldstream Ave. in Langford, which was home to Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church. (Black Press Media file photo)
$98-million collaborative post-secondary campus coming to Langford

Motorists in View Royal are being warned to expect delays this week due to construction along Island Highway. (Courtesy Town of View Royal)
Traffic delays expected along Island Highway in View Royal this week

A cougar was sighted near Thetis Lake on Aug. 2. (Black Press Media file photo)
West Shore RCMP warn public after cougar sighted near Thetis Lake

A sign at a gas station displays the price of a litre of regular grade gasoline after it reached a new high of $2.28 in Vancouver on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Gasoline prices are showing no signs of letting up as the average price in Canada tops $2 a litre.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Expensive gas not leading to increase in out-of-fuel calls in Victoria, towing industry says

Pop-up banner image