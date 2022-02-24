Health Canada authorizes made-in-Canada COVID-19 vaccine

Plant-based vaccine was 71 per cent effective against COVID-19 one week after second dose

NNSL file photo

NNSL file photo

Health Canada has authorized a made-in-Canada COVID-19 vaccine from Medicago, known as Covifenz.

The two-dose, plant-based vaccine is authorized for use in people aged 18 to 64.

Health Canada says its effectiveness and safety in those under 18 and over 64 have “not yet been established.”

Clinical trials suggested the vaccine was 71 per cent effective in protecting against COVID-19 one week after the second dose. The dosing schedule is 21 days apart.

Medicago, a biotechnology company based in Quebec City, along with GlaxoSmithKline, submitted Phase 3 data to Health Canada in December.

The company released data on Dec. 7 that suggests its vaccine candidate was 75.3 per cent effective against the Delta variant in a late-stage study when enhanced by GlaxoSmithKline’s booster.

Medicago’s vaccine uses technology that does not involve animal products or live viruses like traditional methods.

It used recombinant technology, involving the genetic sequence of a virus, with living plants as the host. The resulting virus-like particles mimic the shape and dimensions of a virus, which allows the body to recognize them and spark an immune response.

RELATED: Canada signs agreement with AstraZeneca on preventative COVID-19 treatment

Coronavirusvaccines

Previous story
Metchosin company filling gap in emergency services training
Next story
MISSING: Hayley Parranto last heard from on Christmas Day

Just Posted

On an already frigid Feb. 22, Penny Tennenhouse dons her Coldest Night of the Year merch outside of her home in Fairfield. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)
Freezing temperatures won’t stop Greater Victoria residents from raising funds for shelter spaces

Metchosin firefighters participate in hazmat scene management training at the Instinct Training Centre, based at the old elementary school building in Metchosin. (Courtesy of Stephanie Dunlop/Metchosin Fire Department)
Metchosin company filling gap in emergency services training

Pink blossoms at the corner of Vancouver and View streets could spell the start of spring in Victoria, or spell disaster for the trees with the recent cold snap. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Unseasonable cold snap could trigger ‘spiral of decline’ for Greater Victoria trees

Hayley Parranto, shown in pictures here, was last heard from on Christmas Day. (Photos courtesy of West Shore RCMP)
MISSING: Hayley Parranto last heard from on Christmas Day