Delight Restaurant and BBQ in Ontario. (Google Maps)

Delight Restaurant and BBQ in Ontario. (Google Maps)

Health officials in Ontario investigate reports of diners getting sick

An investigation has been launched and Delight Restaurant & BBQ has been closed

Health officials in a southern Ontario municipality are investigating reports of several diners becoming seriously ill following a weekend meal at a restaurant in Markham.

York Region Public Health says in a news release it responded immediately by launching an investigation and closing Delight Restaurant & BBQ.

The release says at this point officials are unable to confirm the number of people hospitalized or the potential cause of the severe illness.

Anyone who ate at the restaurant on Saturday or Sunday and is feeling unwell should seek medical attention.

That includes people who had dine-in, takeout and delivery, and anyone who has leftovers should throw them out.

The release says the restaurant remains closed while the investigation continues, and that the restaurant is cooperating with the investigation.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

OntarioPolice

Previous story
Groups call on British Columbians to know their rights to access public, natural spaces

Just Posted

It’s easy to miss the public waterfront access at Hollywood Crescent and Wildwood Avenue in Victoria with not much signage in the area. A new guide looks to empower British Columbians to get back into public lands. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Groups call on British Columbians to know their rights to access public, natural spaces

Brooke Maxwell performs on the McNeill Bay promenade in July. (Recreation Oak Bay/Facebook)
As summer wanes, painted public pianos will soon disappear in Oak Bay

Laska Pare, founder and CEO of Flipside Plastics, with the Victoria company’s first soap dish model, made from coffee lids that were discarded at local cafes. (Courtesy of Flipside Plastics)
Global plastic waste leads to Victoria company’s upcycled soap dish

On Tuesday (Aug. 30) at around 12:30 p.m., Saanich police approached a man who had been camped on private property for several weeks on a pathway near the Galloping Goose bridge at the Trans-Canada Highway at Carey Road. (Black Press Media file photo)
Man arrested after police confrontation spills over onto TCH

Pop-up banner image