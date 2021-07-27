Deaths attributed to record high temperatures around B.C., as well as wildfires that continue to burn have prompted physicians groups in B.C. and Washington State to call for an end to construction on the Trans-Mountain Pipeline. Greater Victoria doctors will unfurl a banner over the Pat Bay Highway on Wednesday morning in Saanich. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

Deaths attributed to record high temperatures around B.C., as well as wildfires that continue to burn have prompted physicians groups in B.C. and Washington State to call for an end to construction on the Trans-Mountain Pipeline. Greater Victoria doctors will unfurl a banner over the Pat Bay Highway on Wednesday morning in Saanich. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

Heat-related deaths, B.C. wildfires spur Greater Victoria doctors’ call to end pipeline construction

Local physicians join international protest with banner over Pat Bay Highway on Wednesday morning

On the heels of an unprecedented heatwave in Greater Victoria and elsewhere in B.C. and Washington State, local physicians are joining fellow doctors in Vancouver and Seattle in calling for an end to construction on the Trans Mountain Pipeline.

Greater Victoria doctors will be on the pedestrian walkway over the Pat Bay Highway near Pacific Christian School in Saanich, starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday (July 28), flying a banner to be viewed by passing motorists.

“Canada must do its part and cancel the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project,” Dr. Jonathan Down, a Greater Victoria pediatrician and president of the International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War – Canada (IPPNW-C), said in a release.

ALSO READ: Paramedics call situation ‘unbearable’ as B.C. heat wave death count hits 486

Pointing to the hundreds of deaths attributed to record high temperatures in B.C. alone, Down added, “the recent heat dome was evidence enough that we must act now to save lives by reducing greenhouse gas emissions.”

Dr. Tim Takaro, an SFU health sciences professor and retired physician, added “If the hundreds of heat-related deaths and fires raging out of control across the province are not a wake-up call for real action on climate change, we are doomed.”

Members of the Public Health Association of B.C. and the IPPNW-C will gather in Saanich, while members of Physicians for Planetary Health (Vancouver) and Washington Physicians for Social Responsibility (Seattle) will send the message in their respective cities.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: don.descoteau@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

DoctorsGreater VictoriaprotestTrans Mountain pipeline

Previous story
Kelowna cop who sexually harassed women involved in his cases avoids jail time
Next story
B.C.’s COVID-19 daily cases jump to 150 Tuesday, mostly in Interior

Just Posted

Rendering of the proposed residential and commercial building on the existing site of the Northern Junk buildings at 1314 and 1318 Wharf St. Victoria council will consider the proposal after a public hearing this Thursday (July 29). (Courtesy City of Victoria)
Developer brings eighth proposal for Northern Junk buildings to Victoria council

Deaths attributed to record high temperatures around B.C., as well as wildfires that continue to burn have prompted physicians groups in B.C. and Washington State to call for an end to construction on the Trans-Mountain Pipeline. Greater Victoria doctors will unfurl a banner over the Pat Bay Highway on Wednesday morning in Saanich. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)
Heat-related deaths, B.C. wildfires spur Greater Victoria doctors’ call to end pipeline construction

A Saanich man was arrested after a witness reported an indecent act July 24 at Hamsterly Beach on Elk Lake to the Saanich Police Department. (Black Press Media file photo)
Saanich man arrested in relation to indecent act report from Elk Lake beach

Scott McMillan and fellow volunteers with the Esquimalt Firefighters Charitable Foundation hope to resume their fundraising through the Esquimalt Ribfest, scheduled for Sept. 10 to 12 in Bullen Park. (Black Press Media file photo)
Esquimalt Ribfest organizers licking their lips for September festival