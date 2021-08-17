Heatwaves, wildfires prompt Saanich mayor to reiterate district’s climate commitment

Fred Haynes outlines some of the ways the district aims to meet its climate goals

Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes reminds residents about some of the ways Saanich is stepping up climate action. (Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes is reminding residents of the district’s commitment to the climate plan in light of the recent record-breaking heatwave and the current wildfires.

Saanich’s goal is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50 per cent by 2030, and 100 per cent by 2050.

To remain on track, Haynes said, council has approved a considerable budget increase to achieve the targets, for steps such as upgrading infrastructure to allow more district facilities to be powered by renewable energy sources.

ALSO READ: Proposed Christmas Avenue development in Saanich raises environmental concerns

Strategies are also in place to monitor rising sea levels, in partnership with the CRD which has building policies and bylaws in place to address future flood risks.

Plans also include increasing the rate of tree planting, thereby enhancing urban forestry and green space.

Haynes said there are actions every individual can take, such as improving insulation and window efficiency in their homes.

Saanich is launching an online sustainability webinar series this fall called Neighbour to Neighbour, which supports community connections and climate resiliency. To learn more on what’s happening, go to Saanich.ca/sustainability.

Do you have a story tip? Email: megan.atkinsbaker@saanichnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Climate changeDistrict of Saanich