Emil Anderson Maintenance and Kiewit crews working to remove the damaged jump span on the Coquihalla’s Jessica Bridge. (BC Transportation photo)

Emil Anderson Maintenance and Kiewit crews working to remove the damaged jump span on the Coquihalla’s Jessica Bridge. (BC Transportation photo)

Heavily damaged Coquihalla expected to re-open in late January

Transportation Minister Rob Fleming said roughly 130km of the highway need repairs

Transportation Minister Rob Fleming said at a Nov. 25 news conference that the Coquihalla Highway is expected to re-open to essential commercial traffic in late January.

The route, which is the fastest to get from the Lower Mainland to the Interior, has been damaged or washed away at 20 sites and five bridges have collapsed or sustained heavy damage. Fleming said roughly 130km of the Coquihalla will need to be repaired.

“This is going to be a daunting task to get the highway operational but I am pleased to report the work has begun.”

When the highway does re-open, it won’t be business as usual. Fleming cautioned that any re-opening will be subject to weather conditions. The Coquihalla will have two segments, each 20-30km in length where speeds will be reduced and only one lane in each direction will be open.

Over 100 pieces of equipment are working around the clock to repair the highway and rock blasting is underway at three sites. Fleming added that cleanup has been completed at two large debris flow sites.

Work is underway at the Jessica bridge to install a temporary crossing while the collapsed bridge is demolished. Construction access has been established to the Caroline bridge. Crews are working to install a temporary crossing at the Bottletop bridge. Efforts are being made to protect the abutments of the Brody bridge as well.

“We’re also conducting in river work. This is happening at many sites to prevent further erosion and properly channel water back under the main spans,” Fleming said.

More information about what drivers can expect will be available as work progresses.

RELATED: Highway 1 to reopen in Fraser Valley at 2 p.m. Thursday

RELATED: One person confirmed missing after flooding devastates properties along Highway 8

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

BC Flood

Previous story
Black nurses in B.C. face `entrenched and pervasive’ racism, survey finds
Next story
Extreme wildfire weather increasing around the globe, research says

Just Posted

BC Ferries reported record high vehicle traffic in its second quarter ending Sept. 30, 2021. (Black Press Media file photo)
BC Ferries reports record-breaking summer vehicle traffic in quarterly results

Waters of concern lie on the shores from Tarn Place in Oak Bay to Seaview Road in Saanich, including Cadboro Bay. (Black Press Media file photo)
Wastewater overflows taint waters from Oak Bay to Saanich

Greater Victoria Canadian Tire store owners were recognized Thursday for raising $1 million for the cardiac unit at Royal Jubilee Hospital since 2003. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
Retailers pledge another $1 million to Victoria hospital’s Fix-a-Heart campaign

The colourfully decorated Santa Bus hits the streets around Greater Victoria on Dec. 10 and 11, offering free rides, candy canes and festive music, with the Santa at the wheel. (Courtesy of BC Transit)
BC Transit gets into the holiday spirit for 2021