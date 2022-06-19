The River Forecast Centre is warning of incoming rainy weather, that will increase the risk of flooding in several parts of B.C. (TNRD photo)

The River Forecast Centre is warning of incoming rainy weather, that will increase the risk of flooding in several parts of B.C. (TNRD photo)

Heavy rain in parts of B.C. a concern for flood-prone areas: River Forecast Centre

Rain could impact headwaters of the north and south Thompson rivers and the Cariboo mountains

A flood watch has been issued for the south Thompson River in British Columbia, where a forecast calling for long-lasting rain means swollen waterways could overflow and cause flooding in some areas.

The River Forecast Centre says rainfall beginning late Tuesday to Wednesday is a major concern for the headwaters of the north and south Thompson rivers and the Cariboo mountains.

It says widespread heavy rainfall would have rivers reaching their highest levels of the season, possibly causing significant flooding.

The centre says water levels in the north Thompson River at McLure are receding slowly but modelling predicts they could reach high levels later this week, and that’s also the case for the Shuswap River near Enderby.

Water levels in the Quesnel River at Likely have been rising slowly, and the centre says higher flows would depend on the amount of rainfall this week.

It is maintaining a flood watch for areas of the Shuswap region while a high streamflow advisory remains in place for the Thompson River from Kamloops to Spences Bridge and the Nicola River, meaning minor flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

“The public is advised to stay clear of the fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks during the high-streamflow period,” the centre says in a written statement.

The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: About 80 families evacuated north of Quebec City over risk of landslide

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British Columbiaflood watchWeather

Previous story
Survey finds almost 90 per cent of Oak Bay residents want infill housing

Just Posted

Mike Randall, a graduate of Camosun College’s fine furniture program, was named the college’s Distinguished Alumni Award winner for 2022. (Courtesy Camosun College)
Fine furniture specialist receives Camosun’s distinguished alumni award

Thousands gathered for the last National Indigenous Peoples Day at Royal Roads University, held in 2019. The celebrations are returning to the campus this year on June 21 starting at 10 a.m. (Black Press Media file photo)
Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations return to Royal Roads University June 21

BC SPCA is seeing cat hoarder situations become more common, leading to crowding in the society’s shelters. (Black Press Media file)
BC SPCA halves cat adoption fees to ease shelter crowding

Oak Bay community members participate at a design fair for the second round of public engagement on the district’s infill housing strategy. An initial round of public engagement found 88 per cent of Oak Bay residents support the implementation of infill housing. (Courtesy District of Oak Bay)
Survey finds almost 90 per cent of Oak Bay residents want infill housing

Pop-up banner image ×