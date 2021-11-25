The District of Tofino issued a flood advisory on Thursday morning, Nov. 25. (District of Tofino image)

The District of Tofino issued a flood advisory on Thursday morning, Nov. 25. (District of Tofino image)

Heavy rains, wind cause flooding, closures in Tofino and Ucluelet

Ucluelet has closed the Wild Pacific Trail as well as local beaches and Tofino has activated its EOC

Heavy rain has brought flooding throughout the Tofino and Ucluelet region.

The District of Ucluelet closed public accesses to the Wild Pacific Trail as well as local beaches on Thursday morning due to wave hazards and gusting winds.

Tofino issued a rainfall and flood advisory on Thursday and activated its Emergency Operations Centre in response to “the atmospheric river storm, high winds and flooding risk.”

“The Tofino and surrounding region is experiencing higher than expected levels of rain and flooding,” the advisory states.

“Please use caution on Highway 4 and on local roads and be aware of areas of flooding. Some areas of Highway 4 have been reduced to single lane. Current areas to be aware of: 1431 Pacific Rim Highway, Red Crow Corner, Co-op Gas Bar, Hellesen Drive, and Lynn Road.”

Anyone who sees flooding occurring on public property is urged to contact Tofino’s Public Works department at 250-726-7837.

Residents are encouraged to visit www.preparedBC.ca to access a flood preparedness guide.


