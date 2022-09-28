Maxwell Johnson (left) and members of the Heiltsuk Nation gathered outside the BMO on Burrard Street in Vancouver May 5 to announce a settlement has been reached after Johnson and his granddaughter were handcuffed outside the branch two years ago. (Jane Skrypnek/Black Press Media)

Maxwell Johnson (left) and members of the Heiltsuk Nation gathered outside the BMO on Burrard Street in Vancouver May 5 to announce a settlement has been reached after Johnson and his granddaughter were handcuffed outside the branch two years ago. (Jane Skrypnek/Black Press Media)

Heiltsuk man, granddaughter handcuffed outside Vancouver BMO reach settlement with police

VPD promises overhaul of police training, addressing of anti-Indigenous racism

An Indigenous man and his granddaughter who were wrongfully arrested outside a B.C. bank in 2019 have reached a settlement with the Vancouver Police Department.

Maxwell Johnson, who is from the Heiltsuk Nation, was trying to open an account for his then 12-year-old granddaughter Tori-Anne at a Bank of Montreal branch in Vancouver when employees took issue with his Indian Status card and wrongly reported a fraud in process to police. Officers responded and handcuffed and detained the two, despite their full compliance.

Backed by the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs (UBCIC), Maxwell filed human rights complaints against VPD and BMO the following year. The latter was settled in May 2022, but it wasn’t until Wednesday (Sept. 28) that Maxwell announced a settlement had also been reached with the police department.

“It is a clear vindication and acknowledgement for Maxwell and Tori-Anne that there was racism and discrimination,” Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, legal council for UBCIC, said in a media briefing.

Vancouver police commit to overhauling officer training

The settlement includes damages for Johnson and his family as well as $100,000 to go to the Heiltsuk Gvi’las Restorative Justice Program for female youth. It also dictates a two-year commitment between Heiltsuk Nation, UBCIC and the Vancouver Police Board to develop a plan to address discrimination in policing.

This, Turpel-Lafond said, will include an overhaul of police training on anti-Indigenous racism and how to interact with First Nations people when status cards are involved. The Vancouver Police Board has also committed to publishing an annual report on the number of complaints VPD receives on the treatment of Indigenous people, and creating a new anti-Indigenous racism officer position.

An oversight committee will be created to ensure the implementation of these steps, and the B.C. Human Rights Commissioner will be invited to review VPD’s progress after two years.

READ ALSO: Vancouver police officers suspended for handcuffing Indigenous man, granddaughter at BMO

READ ALSO: Heiltsuk man files human rights complaint against Vancouver police, BMO after bank arrest

READ ALSO: Indigenous man, granddaughter handcuffed outside B.C. BMO reach settlement with bank

@janeskrypnek
jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca

BankingHuman Rights TribunalIndigenousracismVancouver Police

