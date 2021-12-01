Helmcken Road incident reported near Victoria General Hospital

Emcon Services says traffic disrupted on the Hwy 1 offramp

A roadway incident has been reported on Helmcken Road. (Emcon Services/Twitter)

There is an incident on the Helmcken Road offramp of Highway 1 across from the Victoria General Hospital grounds, according to a tweet from Emcon Services Inc. South Island Division.

The highway contractor sent out the alert at 9:48 a.m. on Wednesday (Dec. 1) and reminded drivers to stay safe.

**INCIDENT** #BCHwy1 off ramp on to Helmcken Rd. Watch for traffic. Drive Safe. pic.twitter.com/boW8RpAko7 — Emcon Services Inc., South Island Division (@EmconSouthVI) December 1, 2021

READ MORE: Colwood developing neighbourhood wayfinding strategy

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

TrafficWest Shore