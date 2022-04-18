The Juan de Fuca Community Trails Society is partnering with the District of Sooke to remove invasive plants from Broomhill Park on Earth Day (April 22). Volunteers shown here conducted a similar clean-up at Whiffin Spit in March. (Contributed - Juan de Fuca Community Trails Society)

The Juan de Fuca Community Trails Society is partnering with the District of Sooke to remove invasive plants from Broomhill Park on Earth Day (April 22). Volunteers shown here conducted a similar clean-up at Whiffin Spit in March. (Contributed - Juan de Fuca Community Trails Society)

Help wanted for Broomhill park clean up in Sooke

Juan de Fuca Community Trails Society is partnering with District of Sooke to remove invasive plants

If you have some free time on Earth Day, you can leave your mark at Broomhill Park.

The Juan de Fuca Community Trails Society is partnering with the District of Sooke to remove invasive plants from the park on Friday (April 22) from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

“Now that some of the COVID restrictions are lifted, we’re trying to organize one day a year at various locations to clean up and remove invasive plants,” said Rosemary Jorna, hiking director for Juan de Fuca Community Trails Society.

“We want to get a really good start on cleaning up that park. We’re looking for volunteers, especially neighbours to Broomhill Park and Sooke residents interested in removing invasive species from their parks.”

Because the District of Sooke is considering a pilot project to get stewards to maintain Broomhill Park, Jorna said it would be great to recruit enough people to form an invasive species removal team for the district.

It takes about 60 hours of volunteer labour to keep the broom at Whiffin Spit in check, for example, Jorna noted.

People interested in helping out at the Earth Day event should bring work gloves and tools if they have them and dress appropriately for any kind of weather because the work will go ahead, rain or shine.

The District of Sooke has some tools and work gloves they will make available for those who don’t have any. Refreshments will be provided.

The Juan de Fuca Community Trails Society has organized various projects in the region for about 12 years and assists the District of Sooke in identifying urban trails and adding signage.

For more information, check out jdf.cts@gmail.com.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Firearm threats lead to two arrests in Sooke
Next story
Langford men on independent mission to support refugees fleeing Ukraine

Just Posted

The Chychuck family; Daryna, Roman and their children Mykhailo and Savelii; are in Poland after fleeing their home in Ukraine. Victoria business owner Fred Aram is sponsoring them to come to Greater Victoria, but is calling on the community to help find them a place to live. (Photo courtesy Fred Aram)
‘My duty as a human’: Victoria retailer seeks home for sponsored Ukrainian family

sig
Firearm threats lead to two arrests in Sooke

Tanya Bub, a portion of whose proceeds for lifelike, life-sized driftwood sculptures on exhibit at the Gage Art Gallery in May will be donated to the BCSPCA. (Gage Art Gallery)
Victoria driftwood sculptor donates 25% of exhibit proceeds to BCSPCA

The Victoria Royals dropped its final game of the 2021/2022 season 4-2 to the Spokane Chiefs on April 16. (Photo courtesy of the Victoria Royals)
Victoria Royals miss playoffs after dropping must-win final game