Help wanted for Broomhill park clean up in Sooke

Juan de Fuca Community Trails Society is partnering with District of Sooke to remove invasive plants

If you have some free time on Earth Day, you can leave your mark at Broomhill Park.

The Juan de Fuca Community Trails Society is partnering with the District of Sooke to remove invasive plants from the park on Friday (April 22) from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

“Now that some of the COVID restrictions are lifted, we’re trying to organize one day a year at various locations to clean up and remove invasive plants,” said Rosemary Jorna, hiking director for Juan de Fuca Community Trails Society.

“We want to get a really good start on cleaning up that park. We’re looking for volunteers, especially neighbours to Broomhill Park and Sooke residents interested in removing invasive species from their parks.”

Because the District of Sooke is considering a pilot project to get stewards to maintain Broomhill Park, Jorna said it would be great to recruit enough people to form an invasive species removal team for the district.

It takes about 60 hours of volunteer labour to keep the broom at Whiffin Spit in check, for example, Jorna noted.

People interested in helping out at the Earth Day event should bring work gloves and tools if they have them and dress appropriately for any kind of weather because the work will go ahead, rain or shine.

The District of Sooke has some tools and work gloves they will make available for those who don’t have any. Refreshments will be provided.

The Juan de Fuca Community Trails Society has organized various projects in the region for about 12 years and assists the District of Sooke in identifying urban trails and adding signage.

For more information, check out jdf.cts@gmail.com.



