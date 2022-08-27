Heroes helping heroes: Victoria’s Cool Aid Society gets revamped

A total transformation is underway for local charity Cool Aid Society’s downtown Victoria community centre.

On Saturday (Aug. 27) morning, HeroWork officially kicked off its “radical renovation” of the downtown community centre, which serves as an emergency shelter, day care centre and counselling space for some of Greater Victoria’s most vulnerable.

Self-described “director of radical” and general manager of the charity revamping other charities, Trevor Botkin, said the community centre was way overdue for renewal due to restrictions stemming from an old design.

“It was dimly lit – the paint hadn’t been refreshed and it was really restricted by this tiny kitchen that it had,” he recalled. “Once they started using that kitchen, they had to shut down the rest of the building because there wasn’t enough room to cook and do food prep.”

Volunteers have already been working away since Aug. 8 when demolition began. Valued at roughly $700,000, the project is expected to be completed this fall. The HeroWork team anticipates anywhere from 30 to 70 volunteers helping each weekend until the grand reveal scheduled for Nov. 12 – around 40 per cent of whom have experience in construction or the trades.

New elements being added to the community centre include an expanded community kitchen, re-envisioned floor layout, new multi-purpose space, gender neutral washrooms, exterior gathering space and more.

It’s a major upgrade without a doubt, but that’s not what’s making this renovation radical, according to Botkin.

“This project is radical because of the people involved,” he said. “This project we valued at $700,000 and we’re going to do it all with volunteers. 98 per cent of our volunteers are from the community – the general public who all want to come together and roll up their sleeves and make a difference for a community that’s not used to people showing up with this kind of presence, power and energy. HeroWork really works to build up entire communities of vulnerable by building up the charities that directly serve them.”

Aimee North, volunteer and construction project manager, said this is the first time she’s done anything like this. “It sounded like such a good opportunity to be able to share whatever skills we have, and all pull together and do something for the community.”

This fall, HeroWork will be hosting an 80’s themed fundraising event on Sept. 24 at Colwood Creek Park. For more information on how to get involved, visit volunteer.herowork.com.

ALSO READ: Downtown parking lot conversion in Sidney approved

@AustinEastphal

austin.westphal@saanichnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RenovationsVictoriaVictoria Cool Aid Society

HeroWork general manager and self-described “director of radical” Trevor Botkin shows will become the centre’s new and improved kitchen. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)