The 2021 Union of B.C. Municipalities Community Excellence Awards ceremony took place virtually this week. (Photo by Scott McAlpine/UBCM)

The 2021 Union of B.C. Municipalities Community Excellence Awards ceremony took place virtually this week. (Photo by Scott McAlpine/UBCM)

Highlands awarded by UBCM for work in sustainable asset management

Union of B.C. Municipalities Community Excellence Awards handed out virtually

The District of Highlands was among the jurisdictions recognized as the Union of British Columbia Municipalities (UBCM) presented its 2021 Community Excellence Awards at this week’s virtual convention.

The West Shore municipality received an honourable mention in the asset management category, for its work in sustainable asset management. The qathet Regional District won for its natural asset solution to stormwater runoff.

The category is intended to highlight innovative approaches to the management of existing and new infrastructure.

Overall, the annual awards highlight UBCM member First Nations, regional districts and municipalities, showcasing outstanding work in the areas of governance, service delivery, asset management and sustainability. The recognition aims to offer best examples of how other communities can implement similar initiatives.

ALSO READ: UVic, U-Calgary researchers investigate possibility of CO2 storage in ocean basalt

The other Island community recognized was the City of Nanaimo, which won the sustainability category for its Complete Streets engineering standards and design guidelines.

Videos of projects from some of the candidates are available at youtube.com/user/UBCMcommunications.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

AwardsUBCMWest Shore

 

The District of Highlands earned an honourable mention for its sustainable asset management work, at this year’s Union of B.C. Municipalities Community Excellence Awards, which were announced in a virtual presentation Sept. 14. (Photo by Scott McAlpine/UBCM)

The District of Highlands earned an honourable mention for its sustainable asset management work, at this year’s Union of B.C. Municipalities Community Excellence Awards, which were announced in a virtual presentation Sept. 14. (Photo by Scott McAlpine/UBCM)

Previous story
B.C.’s 2021 wildfire season winds down, third biggest in area burned
Next story
Protesters at Salmon Arm schools prompt political, public condemnation

Just Posted

The English department at the University of Victoria is rethinking its practice of quoting disturbing passages in classic literature, after the use of the N-word in a lecture led to a complaint from a student.
Use of N-word in University of Victoria literature class lecture causes stir

Volunteers build beds for 30,000 chum eggs to settle in late this winter in an Oak Bay segment of Bowker Creek. (Sherryll Harris photo)
Volunteers move masses of gravel, rock into Oak Bay creek

Ian Duncan is an avid cyclist and firefighter with the Saanich Fire Department. He plans to cycle for 24 hours straight Sept. 20-21 to raise awareness and funds for ALS. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
Saanich firefighter to cycle for 24 hours, raise funds and awareness for ALS

UBCM awards took place virtually this year. (Photo courtesy of UBCM)
Highlands awarded by UBCM for work in sustainable asset management