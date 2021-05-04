Highlands community set to present anti-quarry argument in court Wednesday

A resident push against the Millstream Quarry are far from over, with the latest appeal from the Highlands District Community Association (HDCA) set to be heard Wednesday by B.C.’s Court of Appeal.

The appeal against quarry owner O.K. Industries, paving and asphalt company, claims the government failed to consider climate change impacts when issuing the permit for the quarry. It’s an appeal of the judicial review findings that rejected the HDCA’s claim that failure to consider climate change made the decision to issue a permit unreasonable.

The District of Highlands also appealed the B.C. Supreme Court’s January 2021 decision stating that municipal bylaws do not apply to mines since they are provincially regulated.

In October 2020 when O.K. Industries started clearing trees from the site, a Highlands bylaw officer slapped them with a cease work order for not having municipal tree cutting permits. O.K. Industries took to court to settle the dispute between jurisdictions, and on Jan. 20, the B.C. Supreme Court determined that Highlands bylaws do no apply to the Millstream Quarry as long as it’s an active mine.

