The District of Highlands is seeking public input on the draft South Highlands Local Area Plan between now and July 10. (Black Press Media file photo)

The District of Highlands is seeking public input on the draft South Highlands Local Area Plan between now and July 10. (Black Press Media file photo)

Highlands seeks public input on draft local area plan

Residents can provide feedback on the South Highlands Local Area Plan until July 10

After months of work, the District of Highlands has completed its draft South Highlands Local Area Plan, and now the district is turning to the public to help refine it.

Residents are being invited to provide their thoughts and suggestions on the draft to help finalize it before it is presented to council for final approval and adoption in September.

The draft plan can be viewed online at letstalkshlap.ca, and all feedback may be submitted directly to district planner Laura Becket at lbeckett@highlands.ca until July 10.

READ MORE: Highlands council taking deeper dive into survey data before local area plan moves forward

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

District of HighlandsWest Shore

Previous story
River hazards abound this Vancouver Island tubing season
Next story
Excessive speeders on Beach Drive caught in the act in Oak Bay

Just Posted

Oak Bay police officers stopped two different people last week travelling at more than 105 km/h on Beach Drive. (Black Press Media file photo)
Excessive speeders on Beach Drive caught in the act in Oak Bay

Local dignitaries the ribbon for the opening of the new Sooke sports box facility on Phillips Road. (Charlotte Baye Pearson - Sooke News Mirror)
Sooke opens doors to $1.3-million multi-sport box

Volunteers work to pull invasive species out of the forest at the Queenswood property in Saanich on June 26. (Courtesy Greater Victoria Green Team)
Green team volunteers tackle invasive species on UVic property in Saanich

The Brookes Westshore 2022 graduating class. (Brookes Westshore/Facebook)
10 scholarships coming for Ukrainian students to finish high school in Colwood