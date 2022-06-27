Highlands seeks public input on draft local area plan

Residents can provide feedback on the South Highlands Local Area Plan until July 10

The District of Highlands is seeking public input on the draft South Highlands Local Area Plan between now and July 10. (Black Press Media file photo)

After months of work, the District of Highlands has completed its draft South Highlands Local Area Plan, and now the district is turning to the public to help refine it.

Residents are being invited to provide their thoughts and suggestions on the draft to help finalize it before it is presented to council for final approval and adoption in September.

The draft plan can be viewed online at letstalkshlap.ca, and all feedback may be submitted directly to district planner Laura Becket at lbeckett@highlands.ca until July 10.

READ MORE: Highlands council taking deeper dive into survey data before local area plan moves forward

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

District of HighlandsWest Shore